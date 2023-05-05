Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Shares Gap Up to $31.31

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.31, but opened at $33.65. Koppers shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 6,947 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Koppers Trading Up 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Koppers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

