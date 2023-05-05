Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $100,954.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 190,343 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

