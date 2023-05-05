Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 3.1 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 444,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,411. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,760,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after buying an additional 1,134,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 877,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 531,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

