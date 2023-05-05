Kujira (KUJI) Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $71.97 million and approximately $440,835.51 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.66624414 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $203,988.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

