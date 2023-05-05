L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Cut to $222.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $185.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $183.21 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.42.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 817.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

