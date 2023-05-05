Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Announces Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LANC traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.84. 103,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,229. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.82.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

