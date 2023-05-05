Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Announces Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Lancaster Colony Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of LANC traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.84. 103,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,229. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.82.
Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.
Lancaster Colony Company Profile
Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lancaster Colony (LANC)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.