Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.87. The company had a trading volume of 59,810,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,039,047. The firm has a market cap of $532.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.52. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

