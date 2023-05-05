Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,617 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 4.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $115,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.88. 729,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,071. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

