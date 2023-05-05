Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 426,866 shares worth $34,245,329. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.60. 9,629,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,358,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

