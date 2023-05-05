Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$15.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.00 billion.

Leidos Trading Up 1.8 %

LDOS traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,371. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos has a 12-month low of $78.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

