Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$15.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.00 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Leidos Stock Up 1.8 %

LDOS traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,199. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Leidos has a 12 month low of $78.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

See Also

