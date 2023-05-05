Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7-15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.00 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Leidos Stock Down 1.8 %

LDOS opened at $79.45 on Friday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $78.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Leidos by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Stories

