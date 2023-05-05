Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.92.

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Lennar stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $115.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

