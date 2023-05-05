LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Cuts Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QAI. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,124,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 271,719 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,932,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,542.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 139,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 130,947 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 565,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after buying an additional 107,464 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,937,000.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $29.39. 13,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,142. The firm has a market cap of $602.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.