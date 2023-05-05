LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Invests $46,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,361,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

