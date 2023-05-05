LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Invests $88,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,607,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,021,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.25. The stock has a market cap of $703.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $290.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

