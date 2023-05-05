LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Lowers Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 138,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $39.58. 167,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

