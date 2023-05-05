LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Lowers Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 138,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $39.58. 167,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.