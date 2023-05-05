LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 165 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.29. The stock had a trading volume of 29,448,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,176,793. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $334.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

