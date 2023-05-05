LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 1,757 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF makes up 1.1% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 692.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,976. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.11. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

