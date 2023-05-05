Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.31.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

