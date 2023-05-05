Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $202.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

