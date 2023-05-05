Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 496.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMI opened at $221.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

