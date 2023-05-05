Lincoln National Corp Has $1.75 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PJUL opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

