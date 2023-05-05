Lincoln National Corp Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.13. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.88.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

