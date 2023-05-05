Lincoln National Corp Invests $2.33 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,909,000 after buying an additional 112,599 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Cowen raised their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.23.

Biogen Trading Up 0.8 %

Biogen stock opened at $313.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.15. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $316.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

