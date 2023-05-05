Lincoln National Corp Purchases 738 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $91.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

