Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.