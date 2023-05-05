Lincoln National Corp Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in 3M by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Price Performance

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

