Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. 636,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,800. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $59.16.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lincoln National by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,134,000 after purchasing an additional 351,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $62,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

