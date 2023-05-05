Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Vipshop comprises approximately 1.6% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Vipshop Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.76. 763,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,834. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.