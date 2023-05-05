LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director George Parmer Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) Director George Parmer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,764 shares in the company, valued at $762,993.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LINKBANCORP Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ LNKB opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 million and a PE ratio of 18.82.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 million. LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Separately, Piper Sandler cut LINKBANCORP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

