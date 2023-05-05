Lisk (LSK) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003276 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $136.54 million and $2.60 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004066 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,986,595 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

