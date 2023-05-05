Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.42

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.42 and traded as low as C$25.71. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$25.82, with a volume of 438,874 shares trading hands.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49. The company has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.34) by C$0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.618277 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total transaction of C$653,749.56. In related news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total transaction of C$653,749.56. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 16,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total transaction of C$534,221.25. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

