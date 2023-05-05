Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.42

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.42 and traded as low as C$25.71. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$25.82, with a volume of 438,874 shares trading hands.
Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.60.
Lithium Americas Trading Up 5.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49. The company has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.61.
In related news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total transaction of C$653,749.56. In related news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total transaction of C$653,749.56. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 16,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total transaction of C$534,221.25. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
