Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Earnings Results

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse updated its Q2 guidance to $3.20-$3.45 EPS.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $260.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 17.42%.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $609,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

