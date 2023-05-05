LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57.

LivaNova Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 542,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.