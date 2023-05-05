Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded to Outperform at CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. Livent has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Livent will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Livent by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Livent by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

