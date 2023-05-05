Loop Capital Trims MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Target Price to $40.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MXL. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.
MaxLinear Price Performance
Shares of MXL stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
