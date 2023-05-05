Loop Capital Trims MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Target Price to $40.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MXL. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

