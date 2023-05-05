LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Trading Down 3.4%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.83 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). 103,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 331,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

LoopUp Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.98. The company has a market cap of £5.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.03.

Insider Activity at LoopUp Group

In related news, insider Steve Flavell sold 256,244 shares of LoopUp Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £7,687.32 ($9,604.35). 59.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

