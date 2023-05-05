Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 321,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,721. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $76.89.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.