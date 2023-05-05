Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of LPX opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

