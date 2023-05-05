Lucara Diamond (LUC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Lucara Diamond had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of C$57.70 million during the quarter.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Lucara Diamond Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE LUC opened at C$0.51 on Friday. Lucara Diamond has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of C$231.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.