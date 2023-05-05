Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.06 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.39). Approximately 186,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 352,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.40).

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Luceco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £177.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,142.86%.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

