Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$11.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.72.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.22. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7656595 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CSFB reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.67.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

