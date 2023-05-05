Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Magna International Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of MGA traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $53.25. 1,784,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,849. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at $574,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Magna International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Magna International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magna International by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.