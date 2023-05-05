Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $141.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

