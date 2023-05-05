Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $392,000 Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TransUnion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TransUnion by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $63.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

