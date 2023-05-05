Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $85.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

