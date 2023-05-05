Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 95.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $75.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

