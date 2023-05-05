Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $44.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

