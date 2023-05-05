Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 86 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $171.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day moving average of $149.79. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 813.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.